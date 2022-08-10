If you're able to identify what is coming then this fight is extremely simple.

Cult of the Lamb is here and as you venture through the dungeons of this unique world you’re going to come across many bosses, one of which is Leshy.

One of the key figures responsible for your sacrifice, you’ll need to take out Leshy to continue on with your adventure and grow your cult as much as possible.

While the fight might seem simple, here are some tips to set you on the right path if you’re struggling.

Here’s how to beat Leshy without taking damage in Cult of the Lamb.

Leshy is the first boss that you’ll fight during your adventures in Cult of the Lamb, and as you’d expect, he is also the easiest.

The giant worm-like plant creature has four moves that are typically used and all of them are extremely simple to recognize and avoid. When the battle begins, Leshy will summon allies to help out. Simply swipe through these mobs as needed until they are all gone.

As Leshy burrows note when he is headed and make sure you are nearby when he emerges. This will be your best opportunity to deal damage so continue to land one or two hits until you see Leshy ready to fire off an attack.

You can tell what attack Leshy is going to use by how he charges. If it is a long charge where he puts his head down for an extended period of time then it’s likely the spitting attack. If the charge is shorter then it will be the tremors.

The first attack you’ll likely come across is a barrage of acidic balls spitting from Leshy’s mouth. You can see where these will land as they produce circles on the floor. Simply avoid these and you can use this opportunity to deal more damage.

Another common attack is a tremor attack that shoots out straight into eight directions. If you’re off center you should easily avoid this attack and once it is over get ready to reposition again and deal more damage.

Once you get Leshy below half health his skillset will change slightly. Now, the tremors will take place in a circle around him that can be avoided in one of two ways. The first is simply to run to the edge of the map away from the attacks, but the best way to deal with these is to roll through them.

Once you roll through this attack, you’ll have a moment of safety to deal even more damage, but be careful as Leshy can slam you with his head when you are close by. If you are able to get behind the boss then you will be safe to deal damage during this attack.

These are all of the attacks you’ll need to worry about when fighting Leshy and if you’re able to identify them and use some of these tips, you should have no problem getting your first heart.