How many characters are in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

There are an astounding number of characters in the game

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has gotten stellar reviews, and for those looking to get their hands on the game, there is plenty to do and explore.

The Star Wars franchise has been around for a long time, so when it comes to putting in characters for the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game, developers left very few behind.

There are a whopping 380 characters in total to unlock in the game, including the DLC. Because there are so many of them, the game splits the characters into 10 different categories. Those categories are Jedi, Hero, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Villain, Dark Side, Astromech Droid, Protocol Droid, and Extra.

Screengrab via Lego

As characters unlock, players will be able to see them in their respective categories, and those that have not yet been unlocked will remain with a greyed-out silhouette and a lock over their faces.

In the character select screen, players can filter through the characters they’ve already unlocked. They can be selected by choosing the character you want to swap out, and then choose the one you’d like to replace them with.

Characters cannot be changed in the game’s story mode but can be freely swapped in the free play mode. There, you can use any character you’ve already unlocked by playing through the game.