How long is Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Approximate time to beat

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the latest offering by 2K’s Firaxis Games made in conjunction with Marvel Studios. The game was announced in August 2021 and was finally released in December 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The major appeal of the game was a character creator where players can play as their own customized version of the Hunter.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns deviates from the typical action-centric fighting Marvel games and enters into the realm of tactics with a story-driven role-playing narrative instead. This change from the norm has elicited some interesting reactions from long-time Marvel fans and players, with some left perplexed by this new concept while others are enjoying this change of pace.

This has led to a lot of variance in playtime with several players enjoying everything the game has to offer. Due to this, pinpointing how long a normal playthrough takes to complete can be a little difficult, but based on the hardcore completionists’ records, we have a good idea of how long the game would take for most players to complete in its entirety.

How long does Marvel’s Midnight Suns take to complete?

If any of Firaxis Games’ older entries are any indication to go by, the game should take no less than 30 hours to complete on average. Except for this time, it might take a bit longer because this is what the average playtime currently looks like.

Story completion: 35 to 40 hours

35 to 40 hours Story and side quest completion: 40 to 50 hours

40 to 50 hours Full game completion: 60+ hours

If you are looking to complete the game’s story as quickly as possible, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will still take a minimum of 35 hours to complete. This is down to the multitude of characters in the game with their intertwining storylines syncing up with the main campaign. Depending on how long you decide to spend with these characters, your playtime might go up even higher than that.

If you think the characters are charming and want to spend more time doing side quests, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will take you close to 50 hours to complete. The side quests are not as taxing as they generally are in most other role-playing games since Firaxis has seamlessly integrated them with the main campaign without actually affecting the flow of the story. This allows players the choice of whether want to tackle certain side quests or not.

And finally, if you are a completionist and want to experience everything the game has to offer, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will take you over 60 hours to complete. Depending on how long you spend finishing each side quest and getting all of the collectibles while maintaining your relationships with the characters through conversations in the Abbey, the game can give you a lot of playtime.

With the addition of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass soon to come, the content available in this game is only poised to increase, offering a lot of quality and quantity to the game in the months to come.