How do you complete all The Hunt for Jango challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to take a deep dive into the franchise’s lore. Even if you’re done with the main story, there will still be side objectives to complete. These additional challenges reward players with ships, new characters, and collectibles.

The Hunt for Jango is one of these quest lines, and you’ll need to complete three challenges to complete it.

Aileron Roll!

Aileron Roll! is one of the easier challenges to complete for players with decent ship driving skills. You’ll need to perform a roll with your ship as Jango shoots missiles your way. Dodging a rocket will be enough to complete this challenge, and you’ll be able to get back to blowing them up usually afterward.

Charged Up

The second challenge will also require players to stay vigilant when it comes to dodges. You’ll be up against Jango’s Seismic Charges, which deal huge amounts of damage. Focus on dodging them. You’ll need to dodge all the Seismic Charges to complete this challenge.

Flying is for droids

The third challenge will once again test your flying skills. This challenge requires players to pass through the largest asteroid without getting a scratch on their ship. Avoiding contact with asteroids from the beginning of the mission can be a decent way to make sure you pull this challenge off since you’ll be focused from the start.

If you take any damage as you’re passing the largest asteroid, you won’t be able to complete the challenge.