High on Life provides a fun, wacky perspective to the first-person shooter experience. The game puts you in the shoes of a high school graduate with no prospects in life and seemingly nothing going for them. All that changes when an alien invasion brings their world to a halt, looking to get high off humanity while the humans struggle to fight back against them.

In the midst of this chaos, you become a bounty hunter tasked with taking out some notable figures on your path to becoming the best intergalactic bounty hunter the galaxy has ever seen. To aid you, you gain access to several living weapons and NPCs willing to help or hinder your progress at times. One of the weirder NPCs that seems to lean toward the latter is Gary the Poisoner.

How to find Gary the Poisoner in High on Life

Image via Squanch Games

Gary the Poisoner is an NPC that pretty much acts like a stalker. He can be found peering in through the window when your character is watching a movie he likes—and that’s probably how you’ll first notice him. When you do engage him in dialogue, however, you realize there is more to this weird alien than meets the eye.

This little deviant tries to rope you into one of his schemes in the guise of a quest. One of his more dangerous schemes involves poisoning the city’s water supply through the sewer system. Gary tasks the player with first finding the sewers and heading to a password-locked area. Then, enter the passcode to infiltrate the system and grab an item before heading to the water supply location to poison it.

As heinous as this sounds, the quest is really not what it seems. Amidst giving you these instructions, Gary can be heard chuckling to himself and acting suspiciously when it comes to quest details. If you keep talking to him during this time, he will tell you the locations of his poison barrels and his agents around The Slums to make your job easier. This quest will also add eight hours to your game.

If you pay more attention to his dialogue, you will probably come to the conclusion that this entire quest line is a farce. There is no need to find the sewers or poison the water supply because this was thrown in as a joke by the developers to subvert expectations and keep players on their toes. Rest assured, there is no way to poison the water supply or no need to throughout the game.