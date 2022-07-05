Here are all the Xbox Game Pass games for early July 2022

Some regard the Xbox Game Pass subscription as one of the best deals in gaming, giving console and PC players an ever-growing catalog of games on a subscription model. Not only does it create new opportunities for games to get noticed, but it also provides a lot of value to people who may not be able to purchase individual games.

Now, Xbox has revealed the next series of games coming to the service in the first two weeks of July. With a number of games becoming available today and the rest releasing soon, players will have a whole new range of content to enjoy throughout the summer. The list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2022 can be found below.

Yakuza 0 – Available now for cloud, console, and PC

Yakuza Kiwami – Available now for cloud, console, and PC

– Available now for cloud, console, and PC Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Available now for cloud, console, and PC

Last Call BBS – Available now for PC

Available now for PC DJMax Respect V – Available July 7 for cloud, console, and PC

Matchpoint: Tennis Champions – Available July 7 for cloud, console, and PC

Road 96 – Available July 7 for cloud, console, and PC

Escape Academy – Available July 14 for console and PC

My Friend Peppa Pig – Available July 14 for cloud, console, and PC

Overwhelm – Available July 14 for PC

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls – Available July 14 for cloud, console, and PC

Powerwash Simulator – Available July 14 for cloud, console, and PC

The return of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 after leaving for a short duration means that the entire Yakuza series is on Game Pass again. Outside of that, there are a number of games here that span audiences, allowing for everyone to get something they may enjoy.