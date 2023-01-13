GTA RP streamer accused of racism after insulting Twitch fan for being white

Grand Theft Auto has inspired a large online roleplaying community, many of who stream their content live. One of these streamers has recently come under fire after she got angry on stream and said some racist things towards a viewer who she presumed was white.

In the clip shared on Reddit on Jan. 12, Viviana can be heard saying “You’re white, you’re caucasian, you never will have any fucking personality.” Before the clip started she was reacting to someone who was saying she moans at the end of her words. She said that wasn’t fair to her—and she let the fan know how she felt too.

“Your name is literally fucking James, like that is the most like pasty fucking name I’ve ever heard in my whole entire life,” Viviana said. “No personality, no culture, no hairline.”

Following her comments, Viviana was banned from No Pixel.

Other viewers also confirmed she has since deleted her Twitter, many of her clips, and some archived streaming VODs. Many were quick to add that, while it is okay to get angry at the annoying and random people bothering you in the stream, you have to recognize that what you’re saying can and will be shared if it goes too far.

Insults targeting a specific race are, by definition, racist, many stated. Fans and viewers in the comments also point out there are many famous black people named James, including James Earl Jones, James Baldwin, and James Avery, among many others.

It’s not likely she’ll be apologizing anytime soon, as she sent out a tweet stating “reverse racism doesn’t exist,” before deleting her Twitter.

One Twitter user also shared a longer version of the clip where Viviana can also be heard calling the same viewer in question a “communion cracker” in her on-stream rant.