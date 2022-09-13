GoldenEye 007 will have online multiplayer for Nintendo Switch but not Xbox

The finer details are likely something we will never know.

The hype online surrounding one of the most beloved multiplayer games in Nintendo history, GoldenEye 007, finally coming to modern systems with online play was one of the highlights of the Nintendo Direct. It seems like that hype has cratered for the Xbox version as the online improvements seem to be a Switch-exclusive feature, however.

According to the official 007 website announcement for the game, the Switch version of the 1997 classic N64 title will allow for four-person online multiplayer. It also mentions that this is exclusive to the Switch version for what might be the simple reason of it being a port of the original.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

Xbox is getting a version of GoldenEye 007 too, though it is not just a simple port. Instead, GoldenEye 007 HD is a 4K resolution remaster that will be added to Game Pass and the library of fans who already own the Rare Replay collection that enacts some serious changes to the classic title.

Offering 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported) and additional features like consistent refresh rate, dual analog stick support, and achievements—this is an updated version of the game that VGC reports almost never saw the light of day.

25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/kpBlJKqFR9 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 13, 2022

Microsoft’s official detailing of the game confirms that it will feature the full classic campaign mode, difficulty options, built-in cheats, and “the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode.” But that final point is the only time multiplayer is mentioned at all, with the specific reference to couch co-op play included too.

This obviously doesn’t rule out the potential inclusion of online multiplayer at some point, but that would have likely been a key selling point for Microsoft if this version of GoldenEye 007 did have it included.

Speculation currently points to licensing for the James Bond and GoldenEye 007 properties as the cause for a lack of multiplayer being added to the Xbox version, as it would consist of actually adding new content to the game rather than just refining what was already there with the 1997 original. Small quality of life features like the dual analog stick support and or Xbox adding achievements on its end wouldn’t likely count toward that.

"Exclusive to the new Switch version of the 1997 title will be online play, allowing 007 fans across the world to take part in the popular four person multiplayer mode."



Guessing this is because the Switch N64 stuff has online built-in across the board.https://t.co/kPCyzFZyj5 — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) September 13, 2022

With that in mind, online play is not technically being added to the game, but rather Nintendo’s online lobbies feature within the Nintendo Switch Online app will allow players to facilitate an online version of the classic four-player multiplayer, which lines up with that speculation.