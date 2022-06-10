God of War Ragnarok release date reportedly earlier than expected

God of War Ragnarok is set to release sometime this November, despite reports that the game wasn’t planned for launch until 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg,

Two of the sources from Bloomberg’s report say that Sony will announce the release date later this month. Officially, nothing has been revealed from Sony yet about when God of War Ragnarok will release. Fans are likely to hear more information about it at Sony’s next State of Play, which is rumored to be in August or September.

The sequel to God of War, which was released in 2018, God of War Ragnarok will be playable on PlayStation consoles. The game has suffered a few delays in development, but fans are hoping to get their hands on the game sooner rather than later.

God of War Ragnarok is expected to launch on PS4 and PS5, which is good news for console owners who have yet to get their hands on a PS5. The next-gen console is becoming easier to find, but there are still many limitations when it comes to finding one for sale at retail price.

Fans were hoping to get a glimpse of the new God of War game during one of the showcases this summer, including the Summer Game Fest, but no such trailer was shown, leading to speculation that the game wasn’t ready for a release this year.

Although the game is now reportedly set to come out in November, nothing is official, and things may still change.