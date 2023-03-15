Ghostwire: Tokyo arriving on Xbox next month

Bethesda and Tango Gamework’s 2022 action game Ghostwire: Tokyo will be coming to Xbox consoles next month, Microsoft announced through a new blog post today.

Bethesda revealed that the game will be available for Xbox Series X|S with the Xbox Game Pass, as well as for the PC Game Pass, on April 12. Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released for the Xbox platforms alongside the launch of the free Spider Thread update for its PS5 and PC ports.

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s Spider Thread update will introduce a bunch of new content for the game. “The Spider’s Thread update brings multiple additions to the main game such as more areas to explore, new story cutscenes, quality-of-life improvements and more, as well as an all-new Spider’s Thread mode,” Bethesda said.

There will also be new enemy types coming to the game, such as “the fast-moving Retribution, invisible Silent Gaze, or the high-flying Sanguine Dancer.” Players will then be able to get new skills for Akito to defeat these new enemies, like the “Charge Rush and devastating Counter Attack.”

The new expanded photo mode is also arriving through the update. “That’s not all the exciting content to unravel in the Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread update,” Bethesda said. “Capture a souvenir pic with an expanded Photo Mode feature, including stamps to overlay on your images. Use in-game Meika to unlock figures at capsule machines scattered throughout Tokyo to unlock game models that you can even use in Photo Mode for supernatural selfies.”