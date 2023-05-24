Game of Thrones season 8 was so bad, Jaime Lannister moved to Elden Ring

Some say time heals everything, but we’re still hurting because of Game of Thrones’ final season. The show took a dramatic nosedive to go from the best thing since sliced bread to the most despised TV finale ever.

One of Game of Thrones season eight’s greatest crimes was how it handled Jaime Lannister’s character arc. The Kingslayer felt so hard done by the show writers that he packed his bags and moved to another dark fantasy world, Elden Ring—with a little help from a Reddit user.

Ser Jaime Lannister should have been the character with the best story in all of Game of Thrones. It was all there, and the arc from being the most despised villain in the show to redeeming himself and becoming a fan favorite was basically complete. Then, some bricks fell.

The Kingslayer was so appalled by his character arc in Game of Thrones season eight that he decided to become a character in another fantasy setting and join the cast of Elden Ring.

This imaginary scenario was made a reality by an Elden Ring player who recently used the detailed in-game character creation screen to make his avatar look just like Jaime Lannister. The resulting character strikingly resembles the Kingslayer and can be called nothing short of impressive. You can simply tell that a lot of love and effort, as well as in-game tweaking, went into this mini art project.

Elden Ring is a quite fitting setting for someone like Jaime Lannister, so we can only imagine how immersive the experience must be for the Reddit user who came up with this character design. Thankfully, he went for the early seasons’ version of the Kingslayer. Fighting Elden Ring enemies with just one hand would prove to be a fierce challenge even for the craftiest swordsman in Westeros.

This Jaime Lannister-Elden Ring collaboration only goes to cement FromSoftware’s game as the video game equivalent of Game of Thrones. The massive dark fantasy setting of both worlds enthralled audiences and led to great commercial success. The two entities are even kind of similar in regard to their ending. Elden Beast, the final main story encounter in the game, is widely regarded among the worst bosses in Elden Ring.

Related: Best starting classes to use in Elden Ring

Unlike GoT, Elden Ring has a chance to redeem itself for the lackluster finale. The Elden Ring DLC is expected to launch sooner rather than later, and we’re convinced the Kingslayer would much rather be there than in Game of Thrones season eight.

About the author