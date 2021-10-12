G4 to bring back several popular shows to TV, streaming platforms

G4 is bringing back its lineup of shows to both television networks and streaming services on Nov. 16.

Attack of the Show!, Xplay, Boosted, Ninja Warrior, ESL Gaming, and Dungeons & Dragons Limited Series are all of the shows currently included in the lineup, announced by G4 today. Known for its silly antics, the company teased a release of C.O.P.S. in the press release as well, but the link for additional information led to a rickroll.

G4 programming will “debut linearly on the channel lineups of Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV, according to a press release. The network will also stream on streaming services Philo and Twitch.

Attack of the Show! is a geek culture variety show hosted by Kevin Pereira and “a brand new cavalcade of misfits.” Xplay is a show that “balances an authoritative loudmouth confidence with the absurdity of a public-access comedy sketch show, all while (somehow) maintaining enough credibility to book interviews with top industry luminaries.” Boosted is a weekly esports comedy series that will cover the latest trends, news, and tournaments each week.

G4 has acquired the linear broadcasting rights for SASUKE, better known as Ninja Warrior, which features highly athletic contestants trying to make their way through an almost impossible obstacle course. ESL Gaming will feature prime-time esports programs on broadcast television, a first for ESL.

Lastly, Dungeons & Dragons Limited Series comes off of the success of the D&D Live 2021, which had some famous participants including Jack Black, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Smith, and DrLupo. In this series, G4 has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to run a limited series in the fall that follows four campaigns. A mix of G4 talent, veteran D&D players, and celebrities will be present for the new series.

The pool of talent that will be hosting these shows includes returning G4 hosts Kevin Pereira and Adam Sessler, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed, and several other talents from the gaming and entertainment industries.

More information about the programming schedule will be released closer to the date of launch.