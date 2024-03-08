From Souls games to R6 Siege, players discuss acclaimed titles they just couldn’t get into

Among the thousands of games released every year, some are true diamonds in the rough. However, not everyone understands the appeal of these seeming masterpieces and some have decided to voice their opinion on social media.

On March 8 a Reddit thread came about asking players to share the one series or game they couldn’t get into no matter what, but which was otherwise critically acclaimed. Thousands of eager gamers voiced their opinions and had some curious takes regarding popular franchises. “Any of the Souls and Soulslike games. They look awesome, I just can’t get into them,” one reply said. The Souls titles, especially those made by FromSoftware, have had the gaming world in a stranglehold with their popularity, but it appears not everyone shares the sentiment of their alleged greatness.

Elden Ring and other Souls games are true “either you love it or hate it” examples. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another player couldn’t wrap their head around Ubisoft’s popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege, the reason being a steep learning curve unfavorable to beginners. “There are games with steep learning curves, but for R6S there is almost nothing for beginners,” the player remarked. Some agreed with them, saying that shooters often have the issue of becoming too competitive and thus difficult to jump into without prior knowledge of the title or genre.

One game in the replies that surprised some is Red Dead Redemption 2. One player called it beautiful but unmotivating, another said it was paced too slow to be interesting, and another still said mounting a horse and riding it was too sluggish. Though Red Dead Redemption 2 is usually praised as one of the best games in recent memory, there’s a lot of merit to these criticisms and it can become painfully slow ridiculously fast, likely due to the mismatch between its core GTA-esque design and lack of fast and mobile transportation.

It seems not even the best can attain unanimous praise, and all masterpieces are somewhat flawed.