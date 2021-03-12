Free Smite skin for Artio available right now through Prime Gaming

If you love Smite and two-day shipping, then you’re in for a treat. An exclusive Artio Skin is available right now through Prime Gaming.

Fabled Artio is the latest skin to join the Prime Gaming lineup. Artio is the Celtic Bear Goddess and uses her own pet bear in-game. As a result, many of her skins are geared toward putting a unique spin on Artio and her pet bear.

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

As if the splash art above didn’t give it away, the Fabled Artio skin is based on Little Red Riding Hood. Artio’s outfit is clearly Red Riding Hood inspired, but the coolest change from this skin is the bear. With Fabled Artio, you’ll be fighting alongside the Big Bad Wolf instead of being eaten by him. Artio’s bear becomes a ferocious version of the legendary character—and, luckily, he isn’t disguised as a grandmother.

To snag this new Artio skin, you’ll need to get acquainted with Prime Gaming. If you have Amazon Prime, then you already have Prime Gaming. If not, you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to get the rewards offered by Prime Gaming.

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

After ensuring you’re signed up, head over to this page to link your Hi-Rez Studios and Amazon accounts. After doing so, go to this page to click the blue “claim now” button pictured above. After doing so, the skin will be available the next time you log into Smite.

Smite’s Prime Gaming page says you can come back monthly to claim exclusive content. Three more empty skin slots that say “available soon” appear on the page, so be sure to check it out monthly as long as you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime.

You can grab Fabled Artio and head to the Battleground of the Gods right now.