Free Attack on Titan game lets you swing around killing Titans with friends

There’s a new Attack on Titan game in the mix, and the best part is that it’s completely free.

YouTuber and game developer Swammy has released a new Attack on Titan fan game. It’s entirely free and you don’t need to play alone; you can now swing around taking down Titans with your friends, or strangers from around the globe.

You can play as your favorite characters. Screenshot via Swammy

Swammy released a video sharing the update for their game, which has been in the works for two years. While there is still a long way to go, the game now boasts multiplayer and new character models so you and your friends can get in on the action now. Swammy warns that some bugs and issues could be at play right now, but they will all be remedied in the future.

The game is built in Unreal Engine 5 and looks pretty impressive, especially given it has been crafted by a single developer. Of course, there are some aspects that need work, and it seems they will be getting this love in the coming months and years. Eventually, this could be the go-to Attack on Titan multiplayer experience despite the franchise already having its own game entries.

One thing that is for certain: The mechanic of swinging around buildings with ODM gear looks as satisfying as ever, and given that the game is entirely free, you’ll be satisfied in playing for that feature alone. If you want to give it a try alone or with your friends, you can download the game from Swammy’s YouTube channel.

If you’re an anime fan, you’ll be happy to know this isn’t Swammy’s first project. The creative already has a Chainsaw Man available to play on mobile, and we don’t expect they will be stopping there. This multiplayer Attack on Titan title is available to download right now.