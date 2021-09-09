Forspoken gets release window, new details

Luminous Productions and Square Enix’s Forspoken gave players a more in-depth look at the game today during the PlayStation Showcase.

In the Showcase, fans got a three-minute trailer showing off more of the game. Frey starts off at her apartment but is quickly transported to a world unknown. Frey has been mysteriously transported from her home in New York City just before her 21st birthday, and finds herself trapped in a strange land called Athia. There is a magical, sentient bracelet wrapped around her arm called “Cuff.”

Playing as Frey, gamers will have to harness new magical abilities to battle each terrifying monster that comes at her. To return home, Frey must contend with the Tantas, who are destructive and all-powerful matriarchs who have power over Athia.

Some new characters have been revealed as well. Jonathan Cake plays Frey’s companion Cuff, Jania Gavankar plays Tanta Sila, one of the game’s enemies, Keala Settle plays Johedy, an archivist, and Monica Barbaro plays Auden, a young woman who sees a lot of herself in Frey.

The writing and music team was also announced. Bear McCreary, who helped compose games such as God of War (2018) and The Walking Dead is composing for the game as well as Garry Schyman who worked on BioShock. Writers Gary Whitta, Amy Hennig, Allison Rymer, and Todd Stashwick are all working together to write the narrative-driven game.

The game will be a PS5 exclusive at launch, and so far, there is no news on whether this game will ever transition to any other console or PC. The game doesn’t have a solid release date yet, but fans who have been following the game since it was announced in March now know that they can get their hands on it in Spring 2022.