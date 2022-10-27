For Honor developers to create standalone Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game, codename Invictus

Multiplayer is finally and officially returning to the Assassin’s Creed franchise via project codename Invictus, Ubisoft announced. It will be a standalone title that will be separate from the other various Assassin’s Creed that the company is working on.

Ubisoft detailed the project briefly in its first half 2022-2023 earning figures report that was released today, as first reported by Insider Gaming. A team at Ubisoft that includes veterans of the multiplayer fight game For Honor “is currently working on bringing back multiplayer to Assassin’s Creed with a standalone experience through Infinity under the project codename Invictus.” For Honor was released in 2017, with a unique take on faction-based melee combat.

The Assassin’s Creed Infinity hub will be the franchise’s future “gateway for all Assassin’s Creed experiences,” one that links future games together, rewards players for playing, ties narratives together, and more. Invictus, alongside the recently announced Codename Hexe and Red projects, will be on the Infinity hub.

Multiplayer in Assassin’s Creed was once a familiar part of the franchise. The Assassin’s Creed II trilogy, Assassin’s Creed III, and Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag all included online multiplayer mode. In this mode, players attempted to assassinate each other while blending in with NPCs and using hiding spots to avoid the player that was hunting them. Multiplayer has not been included in the franchise since.

There are now roughly a half dozen different Assassin’s Creed projects currently in the works or in development at various Ubisoft studios, including the soon-to-be-released Mirage installment.