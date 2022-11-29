Football Manager 23 developers break silence on upcoming PlayStation 5 launch

PlayStation 5 players were left with a bitter taste in their mouths by the release of Football Manager 23. Developers Sports Interactive has been on a mission in recent years to bring the Football Manager series to as many platforms as humanly possible. Its venture has been remarkably successful, which makes the current PS5 ordeal all the more bizarre.

Football Manager 23 launched on every platform under the sun, with one notable exception—the PlayStation 5. The situation is made much weirder by the fact FM23 was originally announced on the Sony platform, pre-orders were active and nothing suggested the game would be pulled from the platform right before the official launch.

Most FM players are thoroughly devoted to the series and it plays a large role in their day-to-day gaming life. PS5 players’ displeasure at being left without one of their favorite titles was therefore quite predictable. Sports Interactive’s silence on the matter ever since first announcing the cancellation of FM23’s PS5 launch has not helped alleviate said displeasure one bit.

Fans have flooded SI’s social media with questions regarding Football Manager 23’s botched PlayStation 5 release, and for nearly a month, they received no response. The developer finally broke its silence on Twitter just recently, but the information provided can hardly be described as encouraging.

Hi there, we're continuing to work on the situation with Sony. As soon as we have an update on our PS5 release we'll communicate it via our social channels. We appreciate your patience and apologise for the inconvenience. — Football Manager (@FootballManager) November 25, 2022

The most positive read of this tweet is that the issue doesn’t seem to be technical. In other words, as soon as it is resolved, the green light for a launch can be given. The realistic read is that if that is the case, and Sony and Sports Interactive have not dealt with the problem at hand well into Football Manager 23’s life cycle, the prospect of them coming to a solution at all isn’t all that great.