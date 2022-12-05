Flesh and Blood’s next set, Outsiders, restores ‘old fashioned’ gameplay in 2023

Flesh and Blood will follow up a successful 2022, highlighted by winning Best Overall Card Game at the 2022 Tabletop Awards at PAX Unplugged, with its next standalone set in the first quarter of 2023.

Designers Legend Story Studios will bring players to the Pits, the seedy underground setting in Outsiders. Scheduled to release on March 24, 2023, Outsiders will be a draftable set similar to Uprising earlier this year. Prerelease events will happen in local game stores from March 17 to 20. Notably, these events will feature the first Monday tournaments, which could end up being a consistent fixture on the event schedule.

Flesh and Blood’s most recent set, Dynasty, is a supplemental set that introduces new mechanics and general support to constructed formats. Outsiders will focus on a tight Limited experience and feature the full complement of product releases. A full product announcement for Outsiders will drop on Jan. 10, 2023.

Outsiders will return to “good old fashioned all-melee combat,” according to Flesh and Blood creator James White in a press release. He called back to the game’s first set, Welcome to Rathe, as an example of how the Limited format may play out. As the game has expanded, the flavor of the TCG has grown beyond a melee-focused battle system. Uprising was a departure with the inclusion of Heroes like Iyslander and Dromai who used alternative ways beyond bashing an opponent with their weapons to secure victory.

This set also presents the opportunity to reintroduce Heroes that have left formats due to the Living Legend system. At time of writing, Chane, Bound by Shadow, Prism, Sculptor of Arc Light, and Bravo, Star of the Show are banned in Classic Constructed. Viserai is banned in Blitz. Outsiders represents the chance to introduce thematically similar Heroes to fill the roles the bans affected.