First episode of Inside Xbox in 2020 to feature first-look at Grounded, news on first-party games

There's still a lot of games to look forward to.

Microsoft will release a new episode of Inside Xbox tomorrow. The show’s first episode in 2020 begins April 7 at 4pm CT and will feature news on upcoming first-party games like Grounded, Gears Tactics, and Sea of Thieves.

Inside Xbox will also present more details about the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service akin to Netflix but for video games. ID@Xbox’s team will also have some “surprises” for the stream.

For those looking for hardware news, though, the announcement clearly says that the show “won’t have any new details to share for Xbox Series X.” The show will feature the console’s director of program management, however. Jason Ronald will take the stage to “discuss the recently revealed technical specifications.”

Right after the 40-minute episode ends, Inside Xbox will host a single-player demo of Grounded, a survival game from Obsidian Entertainment in the vein of The Forest where player characters are shrunk down and find ways to survive against garden perils like giant insects. Obsidian is best known for its role-playing games, including classics such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and more recent efforts like The Outer Worlds.

You can watch Inside Xbox live on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, and even social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.