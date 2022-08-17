Fire Emblem Warriors: Three hopes records over one million units sold

Since its release in June, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has now shipped over one million copies worldwide.

This is according to the game’s official Twitter account (as translated by Nintendo Life). The new milestone listed by Three Hopes includes both the physical copy and digital sales.

This sales record is faster when compared to the first Fire Emblem Warriors title, which took almost seven months before shipping a million copies.

As part of the milestone celebration, players can receive a PC wallpaper featuring all the characters from each available class in the game. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the second hack-and-slash game collaboration between developers Intelligent Systems and Omega Force, with the former creating the Fire Emblem series, while the latter being the mastermind behind the Warriors franchise of games.

“Uncover the fates of three great powers in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch – a different story set in the universe of Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” the game’s official description reads (translated by Nintendo Everything). “Command vast forces in real-time battles that blend the strategy of Fire Emblem with action-packed Warriors style gameplay to unravel the diverging paths of Fódlan’s new future.”

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can visit the game’s official listing to know more.