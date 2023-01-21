Fire Emblem Engage has a ton of content for you to unlock ranging from characters to consumables. If you have already bought the array of DLC items that are available in the game, you may now be wondering how to acquire the DLC rings that you’ve paid for, also known as the unique Emblem Bracelets that let you summon Edelgard, Claude, and Dimitri from Three Houses to assist you in your journey.

The Three Houses DLC comes as part of the Expansion Pass for Fire Emblem Engage, and if you’ve made your purchase for the Expansion Pass, you are eligible to receive all the DLC Wave One content, which includes the highly sought-after DLC rings.

To receive the DLC rings or the Emblem Bracelets, you will first need to wait a bit in the game since you need to make your way over to the Boutique, which is a store located in Somniel, a place unlocked further on in the game. From here on, you will have to complete the Lookout Ridge event which can be undertaken once you’ve completed the story till Chapter Five.

Doing this will unlock a bunch of new accessories and outfits for you once you visit the store for the first time. In addition to this, you will also get a Silver Card, a super useful item that avails you a 30-percent discount on any purchase within the game’s Armory and Item Shop.

Most importantly, you also unlock the three Emblem Bracelets—the DLC rings for Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. These three rings combine into one Emblem Ring, letting you use the three characters’ legendary weapons: Failnaut, Areadbhar, and Aymr.

These three are not the only Emblem Rings locked behind the DLC Expansion Pass, however, At the launch of the game, Tiki is restricted to Wave One of the DLC Expansion Pass as well.

This means that to get Emblem Rings for Edelgar, Claude, Dimitri, and Tiki in Fire Emblem Engage, you will need to purchase the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass DLC, and then progress into the game enough to complete the Lookout Ridge even in Somniel.

There will be three more waves in the future updates for the game which plan to add more Emblem characters, so you can look out for even more exciting content after you’ve completed all that the current Expansion Pass DLC has to offer.