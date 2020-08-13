Fall Guys is gifting players a costume to compensate for server issues

The costume is based on the design of a Make a Fall Guys winner.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is giving out a free costume to reward players for dealing with server problems since launch, the game’s official Twitter account announced today.

Since Fall Guys fully launched on Aug. 4, the developers have faced several server issues due to the game’s quickly increasing popularity. In response, Mediatonic is gifting a cute cactus-like skin called the Legendary Prickle.

Anyone who enters the game today before midnight will receive the costume and 5,000 kudos to spend in the game’s store.

Any player that has ever opened the game before midnight tonight, will be gifted this compensation automatically!



The costume is a variant of one that was designed by a Make A Fall Guys winner!

Mediatonic also added a famous character from the gaming world in the Fall Guys store today, Scout from Team Fortress 2. This skin is available only for Steam players, though.

Fall Guys has already sold two million copies on Steam and has reached more than 10 million players on PS4 less than two weeks after launch.