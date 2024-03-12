Category:
F1 Manager 2024 lets players ‘create a legacy’ to take down Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Lights out and away we go.
A close-up shot of a customized car in F1 Manager 2024.
The announcement of F1 Manager 2024 brings an exciting new concept to the franchise with the ability to create your own team to take to the track.

With Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s F1 dominance continuing in 2024 with back-to-back wins to open the season, it seems the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari can’t compete with the defending champions—but you can change that in F1 Manager 2024.

A view of the track in F1 Manager 2024.
Need for speed. Image via Frontier

Coming in summer 2024, Frontier’s F1 Manager 2024 will enable players to “create a legacy” by building their own team and taking to the grid, with players in control of everything from selecting the driver line-up to upgrading the car.

Whether you want to identify up-and-coming talent to bring in the new generation of F1 stars or snatch big names from your rivals, the options are there for you to shake up the pecking order by throwing a new team into the mix.

Off-track development will be critical to success in F1 Manager 2024, and there will be even more crucial decisions to make with the introduction of a new mentality system, which adds individual personalities and demands into the equation—giving you more to consider when making the biggest calls.

As you develop season by season, rival teams will do the same with enhanced AI both “on and off the track,” with the ever-present danger of drivers and staff being poached by rivals. To help you make the best decisions during races, new strategic perspectives are provided to give a closer view of the action.

F1 Manager 2024 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a retail price of $34.99. Frontier Unlocked livestreams on the final Wednesday of every month will showcase more reveals and new content ahead of the game’s release later this year.

