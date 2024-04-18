Ex-LoL devs confirm Project Loki finally entering alpha, announce partnerships with Netease and Nexon

Last year, League of Legends former executive vice president Joe Tung announced that he and a handful of other developers were branching off from Riot Games, creating a new game studio called Theorycraft Games to put their own spin on a MOBA with Project Loki. Now, new developments are in.

Recommended Videos

In an April 18 update, Tung happily announced that Project Loki has finally left pre-alpha stages and is now entering true alpha development. Players who wish to jump into the upcoming playtests can sign up on Theorycraft’s official website, where they will be prompted to provide their email and other information before agreeing to a non-disclosure agreement.

Project Loki is entering alpha development! @newzerozeroone is here to tell you what that means pic.twitter.com/nD279EsiAM — Theorycraft Games (@theorycraft_inc) April 18, 2024

This also means that the developers are committing to the current shape of the game instead of trying out more prototypes. Now, the team can focus on building a fleshed-out combat system to satisfy both newer players and experienced pros alike while also finalizing designs and art styles for the various characters and locations in the game.

Tung also promises that Theorycraft’s devs will be hammering down on Project Loki’s performance on PC, and ensuring that the game can be played on the best system possible to a potato. Stable gameplay on a wide array of machines is extremely important for games of this nature, as seen with League‘s ability to run on any type of PC.

In another exciting development, Tung confirmed that Theorycraft was partnering with Netease Games and Nexon to help deliver Project Loki to markets in China, Korea, and Japan. This will allow the team to reach the highly coveted Pacific market.

Games like Project Loki have done extremely well in such regions and could help the title blossom into a major competitor when it eventually goes live. Although there isn’t a confirmed date for the first alpha test, players should keep an eye out on Theorycraft’s official social media channels for updates as the year continues.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more