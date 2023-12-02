Everywhere gets its first alpha test next week—here’s how you can participate

Game creation tool Everywhere will soon be letting members of the general public try it out first-hand in a closed alpha test for PC owners, which starts next week on Dec. 5.

Developed by Build a Rocket Boy and spearheaded by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies, Everywhere aims to be its own open-world experience as well as a tool for making games. So, unlike Media Molecules’ Dreams or Roblox, you’ll get to create your own avatar and explore a hub that connects to other games built within Everywhere.

Alpha WEN? 💜



Mark your calendars because our Closed Alpha 1: Systems Check will begin NEXT WEEK on 5th December. 🗓️#EVERYWHEREgame #TFANW pic.twitter.com/1cda4ug3H2 — EVERYWHERE (@everywheregame) November 30, 2023

It’s certainly an ambitious idea and one that’s probably easier to understand just by testing it out yourself rather than reading a blog post. To assist creators with getting to grips quickly with Everywhere, Build a Rocket Boy has broken down what will be included in the alpha test on its official website.

Aside from the main hub area of Utropia, you’ll be able to explore two biomes outside the city walls—Grasslands and Canyon—which are said to be filled with their own secrets besides portals that lead to custom-made experiences (referred to as “ARCs”).

“You never know what you may encounter in the vastness of the biomes. Our ability to spawn events instantly anywhere in the game means you could encounter a rare challenge that will grant you an equally unique item,” the website reads. “These special rewards could be to consume, customize your character, add to your ARC, or even act as completely new logic to enrich your game design.”

In addition, there’ll be character customization, pre-built game modes, and the ability to start building your own games or worlds added over time. Despite being an early test build, it already sounds like there’ll be a lot to do and mess around with, either solo or with friends. Whether it all works in practice is the real question that needs answering.

If Everywhere is the sort of thing you’d be interested in testing out, the closed alpha test is available to anyone so long as you sign up via the Everywhere website. You will need to create an account, though, and the fact that it’s described as a closed test probably means there’s limited space, so registering doesn’t guarantee you’ll make it in. The test begins on Dec. 5 at 6am CT and runs until the same time on Dec. 18.