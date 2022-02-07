Everything to know about Lost Ark: How to download, file size, and PC requirements

Amazon Games’ exciting MMOARPG Lost Ark is finally here.

Lost Ark originally launched in South Korea on Dec. 4, 2019, and more than two years later, it’s finally coming west. The PvE-focused game features stunning visuals to explore, along with character customization and awesome loot drops.

The end game begins at level 50 when players gain access to dungeons and raids, with the main goal being to increase your character’s gear score. Fans of games like Diablo and Path of Exile could find a new favorite in Lost Ark.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lost Ark on PC before its release.

How to download Lost Ark

Image via Amazon Games

Lost Ark can be found on Steam and is downloadable through the Steam client. It will be available for all to play for free on Feb. 11. But if you purchase one of the Founder’s Pack DLC’s, you can play the game three days early on Feb. 8.

Lost Ark minimum specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Windows 10 (64-bit only) Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Lost Ark recommended specs

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Windows 10 (64-bit only) Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 DirectX: Version 9.0c

Version 9.0c Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Lost Ark file size

Screengrab via Steam

Lost Ark’s specs on Steam specify that you’ll need 50 GB of available space, but the game pre-load revealed that it requires 70.79 GB in disk space.