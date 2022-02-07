Everything to know about Lost Ark: How to download, file size, and PC requirements

Amazon Games’ exciting MMOARPG Lost Ark is finally here.
Lost Ark originally launched in South Korea on Dec. 4, 2019, and more than two years later, it’s finally coming west. The PvE-focused game features stunning visuals to explore, along with character customization and awesome loot drops.
The end game begins at level 50 when players gain access to dungeons and raids, with the main goal being to increase your character’s gear score. Fans of games like Diablo and Path of Exile could find a new favorite in Lost Ark.
Here’s everything you need to know about Lost Ark on PC before its release.
How to download Lost Ark
Lost Ark can be found on Steam and is downloadable through the Steam client. It will be available for all to play for free on Feb. 11. But if you purchase one of the Founder’s Pack DLC’s, you can play the game three days early on Feb. 8.
Lost Ark minimum specs
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Lost Ark recommended specs
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Lost Ark file size
Lost Ark’s specs on Steam specify that you’ll need 50 GB of available space, but the game pre-load revealed that it requires 70.79 GB in disk space.