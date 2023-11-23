Everything included in World of Tanks’ Holiday Ops 2024 event with Vinnie Jones

The event is kicking off soon.

Promotional art for World of Tanks' 2024 Holiday Ops. The art features Santa and Vinnie Jones piloting a tank.
Image via Wargaming

MMO combat game World of Tanks teamed up with former professional soccer player turned movie star Vinnie Jones on Nov. 22 to deliver its traditional end-of-the-year event.

The story behind World of Tanks‘ Holiday Ops 2024 event is centered around Vinnie Jones quitting his job as Santa’s enforcer, in which he was responsible for dealing with those on the infamous “naughty list,” to become a tank commander in World of Tanks.

As per usual, the event will celebrate another year of World of Tanks by adding new cosmetics and quests. Here’s everything you need to know about World of Tanks’ Holiday Ops 2024 event.

When does World of Tanks‘ Holiday Ops 2024 event start?

The Holiday Ops 2024 event will become available on Dec. 1. The event will be available for World of Tanks, World of Tanks Blitz, and World of Tanks Modern Armor. These games are available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

What’s included in World of Tanks‘ Holiday Ops 2024 event?

Image of Vinnie Jones' character in World of Tanks' special holidays event. He's dressed in a red suit and is around festive decoration.
Salute your tank commander Vinnie Jones. Image via Wargaming

The plot of this special World of Tanks event is centered around Vinnie Jones becoming a tank commander, so it’s only fitting that players will follow his lead to earn special cosmetics.

“Team up with Vinnie Jones in the tanker garage, where he will be assigning challenges and quests to the most focused and festive of tankers,” developer Wargaming said. “Successfully completing these missions will reward players with themed customization items such as celebrity-inspired tank skins, emblems, inscriptions, decals, medals, unique decorations, avatars, and more.”

On top of that, World of Tanks and World of Tanks Modern Armor players will be able to recruit Vinnie Jones into their tank crews and take him to battles.

When does World of Tanks‘ Holiday Ops 2024 event end?

Wargaming has yet to announce when the event will end, but it will likely remain available until the beginning of 2024.

