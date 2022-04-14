Every skin coming with Smite Patch 9.4, the Jade Emperor update

If there is one thing you can say is for certain about Smite, it’s that the game has some of the best skins in the industry.

Players will have a plethora of new skins to choose from thanks to the upcoming Jade Emperor update, Patch 9.4.

If you've already purchased the Season Pass 2022, then you'll automatically unlock Ascended Yu Huang!



Dubbed the Supreme Sovereign of all things, Yu Huang is one of the most important Gods in Daoist theology. Yu Huang brings his swift justice to Smite on April 19, but he isn’t coming alone. Including three skins for Yu Huang, Smite’s upcoming Patch 9.4 will introduce nine new skins to the game.

Additionally, players will have four more skins to choose from come May 3 thanks to the 9.4 bonus update. These skins will also be included at the bottom of this list. Arguably the most exciting new skin revealed is a new Ravana skin that joins the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle line.

Starting on May 5 players will be able to earn Super Shredder Ravana via Prime Gaming. Before that, Haunted Nightmare Chernobog, Demon Puncher Mercury, and Abyssal Slayer Anhur will go live with the bonus update on May 3. All of the other skins will go live alongside the base 9.4 update, which you can expect on April 19.

Below you’ll see every skin set to join alongside Patch 9.4 as well as the Patch 9.4 bonus update. At the bottom of the official splash art you’ll see the source of each skin.

Rising Dao Yu Huang

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Ascended Yu Huang

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Yu Huang Mastery skins

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Bionic Demon Gilgamesh

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Shadow Bloom Persephone

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Crocfather Sobek

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Honorable Machina Tyr

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Almighty Archon Zeus

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

The Magic Dragon Tiamat

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Haunted Nightmare Chernobog

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Demon Puncher Mercury

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Abyssal Slayer Anhur

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Super Shredder Ravana