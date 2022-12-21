Every missable achievement in High on Life

High on Life is an ambitious first-person shooter game created by Justin Roiland, one of the co-creators behind Rick and Morty, in conjunction with Squanch Games. This game puts you in the shoes of a high-school graduate with nothing going for them until the alien cartel invades the planet. Now you have to fend off the invaders with your trusty team of talking guns and become the most renowned intergalactic bounty hunter of your time.

If you think this intro sounds a little trippy, that’s because it is. The premise of the game has aliens invading the planet to literally get high off humanity as a whole. It is a fun and unique FPS game that has caught the attention of many players, making it the most-bought game on Steam at this current time.

The game features a lot of fun aspects, but as is with many intricate games, achievements are a thing. High on Life provides its fair share of achievements for completionists, with some being more difficult to acquire than others.

Achievements in High on Life

Image via Squanch Games

Achievements in games are indicators of reaching certain milestones in the game you’re playing. These can be simple stuff like getting to a certain point in the game, which is generally achieved by following the main storyline, or complicated achievements like gaining a certain item in the game which would require you to complete several difficult tasks.

Nevertheless, the more effort an achievement takes, the more satisfying it is to get it. High on Life has a total of 32 achievements, with many of them being fairly simple to get. There are a few achievements, however, that can be easily overlooked while you’re playing through the game. Once the window for completing the objectives to gain these achievements closes, you will have to play through the game once more to get them.

To avoid this, we are listing out every missable achievement in the game and what you will need to specifically do to trigger them in the game.

Missable achievements in High on Life

Image via Squanch Games

When it comes to achievements that can be missed, there are a total of 12 of them in High on Life. Each of them has certain prerequisites to complete before you unlock them and this is what you need to do for all of them.

1) We’re All Very Impressed, Trust Me

This achievement requires you to juggle an enemy in the air with a minimum of at least five shots. To prep it up, first make sure you have access to either explosive barrels or Kenny’s pistol. If you have explosive barrels, use them to launch the enemy up into the air. Alternatively, if you have Kenny’s pistol, use its Glop Shot, which is its alternate fire mode, to launch the enemy up instead.

Once they are high enough in the air, keep firing at them with five regular shots till the achievement unlocks. For best results, make sure the enemy you choose for this is significantly tanky because weaker enemies might end up dying before you hit your five-shot combo. After the fifth successful shot, this achievement will trigger.

2) Eye Scream, You Scream

This achievement unlocks after you pop the eyeballs of 20 grunt-level enemies. To unlock this, you will have to go for the smaller and weaker enemies that are yellow and kill these enemies with headshots specifically. Getting a clean headshot will kill these enemies in one shot on lower difficulties, so it should not be too much of a problem.

An indicator of a successful headshot will be a popping sound that you hear after the impact kills them. Once successful, it counts towards an eyeball pop. Do this to 20 different grunt enemies and the achievement will trigger.

3) Fallout Doesn’t Let You Do This

This achievement has a limited time window to unlock. To trigger it, you have to kill Slumsley and it can be done only around this window of opportunity because Slumsley will not reappear again the next time you enter the sewers, so you literally get one shot.

First off, you need to identify Slumsley. He looks like a small alien child that you can find right when you enter the sewers. Shoot him a few times to trigger the achievement unlock. The achievement is aptly named because the Fallout games are famous for allowing players to kill everyone in their worlds except the children.

4) We Paid For The Rights To Put A Whole Movie In Here

This achievement triggers when you discover the movie theater for the first time. You can only unlock this achievement after progressing past a certain point in the game, which is after defeating either Kubris or Douglas.

To complete this achievement, first, get back to your house and then head outside. Here, you will find Blorto’s Kiosk. Talk to the merchant to be able to purchase the Movie Theater Warp Disc for three Warp Crystals. If you do not have the required number of Warp Crystals, you can get them from enemy bases.

After this, go back to your house and use the Bounty 5000 to teleport to Zephyr Paradise: Upper Valley. Then take a left and go up the hill to find the Warp location. Interact with it and change the mansion to the movie theater by using the Warp Disc you purchased earlier. This will trigger the achievement.

5) Eatin’ Good In The Neighbourhood

This achievement triggers after you pay your bill at Space Applebee’s. You can unlock it after you defeat Mr. Giblets and return home. This is when Gene will inform you that Lizzie is currently missing, which is the trigger to a new mission titled “Blim City Invasion.” This mission will take you to Space Applebee’s where you have a conversation with Kenny.

Once the conversation ends, you will see Lizzie outside. But before you get up to go meet her, look down at the table and pay your bill to unlock this achievement. This moment is the only one you get to trigger this achievement, so make sure you pay your bill.

6) Gunning For Your Job

This achievement triggers when you use Sweezy to boss around the Office Moplets. To do this, first, you will have to complete the Douglas bounty and collect Sweezy, then start the Krubis bounty. While this bounty hunt is going on, you should run into a certain Administrative Office that is run by Moplets. Make sure you are carrying Sweezy before you get in here.

Once you do, begin the conversation with the receptionist. The final dialogue option should contain a dialogue called “I’m the new boss.” Choose that one to trigger this achievement unlock. Once again, this is the only time frame to complete this achievement, so make sure you choose the correct dialogue option.

7) Don’t Knife The Hand That Feeds

This achievement will unlock after you take Knifey’s advice and successfully stab Gene in the gut. This is one of the more missable achievements because it only triggers during a conversation after you return to the house. You will know which conversation it is because, at the end of it, you should see a red attack box on Gene, the three-eyed alien. This is your cue to stab Gene and pop the achievement unlock.

8) Epic Legendary Prize

This achievement will have you sit through the entirety of the really annoying countdown show on TV. To trigger it, you will need Gene to join your home first. After he does, he will start watching TV from time to time, scrolling through several ads as he does. Your cue to trigger the achievement is to watch a particular rare ad with Gene.

Once you reach the advertisement that takes about prizes being hosted by a robot, sit in the room to watch TV with Gene. This ad takes up about five minutes of your time, following which the achievement will unlock.

9) A Starfish Is Born

This achievement is quite possibly the trickiest one in the game to unlock. It involves watching Globo’s rise to fame and will involve some prep work beforehand because it can span throughout the entirety of the game. First, head to the Pawn Shop and buy the Drum, then gift it to Globo and his dad located in Blim City. They are not available from the start of the game, so keep checking.

After you do this, complete a bounty and return back to Globo. Globo’s dad will thank you for the gift because his son now has a fan following cheering him on. Completing another bounty will progress Globo’s plotline and he will now be signed to a record label. Completing yet another bounty will have Globo become a star and you can watch him on TV. Once you do, the achievement should unlock.

10) Playing Favorites

This achievement involves sacrificing a Gatlian during the fight against Garmantuous. The catch here is that the Gatlian has to be anyone other than Kenny. To trigger it, start the final boss battle against Garmantuous. This is where you will discover that you can’t defeat him without blowing him up from the inside. This will require you to sacrifice a Gatlian to do so.

When you knock down Garmantuous for the second time, the option to sacrifice a Gatlian will show up. Despite Kenny’s wishes, ignore him and choose any other Gatlian to trigger the achievement unlock.

11) Carried Stan’s Load To Completion

This achievement triggers after you complete the game by having you carry a certain item in your inventory at the end. This item is Stan’s “product” and it is purchasable from Stan himself in Blim City. The item you are looking for is a “Gallon of Alien Cum” that you will have to keep in your inventory till the end of the game.

One thing of note here is that Stan only appears downtown after you purchased the Jetpack upgrade. Once he does show up, the item is purchasable. You can’t drop or sell the item after that and it is required to be in your inventory till you complete the game to trigger the achievement.

12) Sequel-Bait

This achievement will have you discover Dr. Gurgula’s hideout in the Human Haven. The time frame for triggering this achievement is pretty generous because it can either be completed early in the game or even after you defeat the final boss. To trigger it, first, use the B5k machine in your home to teleport to Clugg’s Office. Once here, pick up the Human Haven keycard.

Go back home and teleport to the new “Unknown Sector: Human Haven” location, then jetpack all the way up to the top. You will find a secret door here that can be opened with the Human Haven keycard. This will unlock the achievement and as a bonus, you can go through the hallway to view the game’s secret ending.