Every Culture available in Humankind

There are 60 in total to choose from as you progress through the game.

SEGA’s new 4X strategy game Humankind is one of “Culture.”

As one of the game’s primary mechanics, Cultures dictate the characteristics of your society, and unlike Civilization VI, another popular 4X game, Humankind players have a significant amount of flexibility in the way their Culture progresses and changes over time.

Once you reach the Ancient Era in Humankind, you will be able to turn your nomadic tribe into one of 10 Cultures. These Cultures each have unique legacy traits as well as emblematic units and districts.

Cultures each have a specific element of the game that they can benefit from, including Aesthete, Agrarian, Builder, Expansionist, Merchant, Militarist, and Scientist.

Here are all 10 Ancient civilizations you can choose from and which gameplay element they give benefits for:

Assyrian: Expansionist

Babylonian: Scientist

Egyptian: Builder

Harappan: Agrarian

Hittites: Militarist

Mycenaeans: Militarist

Nubian: Merchant

Olmec: Aesthete

Phoenician: Merchant

Zhou: Aesthete

After you complete the Ancient era, you will move into the Classical era and be able to adjust and edit your Culture. The further along you progress into new eras the more options your civilization has for development.

The remaining eras in the game are Classical, Medieval, Early Modern, Industrial, and Contemporary. In total, there are 60 cultures to choose from and practically endless options for combining and changing cultures from game to game.

The cultures that you choose to evolve into will depend on a combination of your strategy, personal preference, and playstyle. Here are all of the Cultures available in the game currently:

Classical

Aksumites: Merchant

Carthaginians: Merchant

Celts: Agrarian

Goths: Militarist

Greeks: Scientist

Huns: Militarist

Mauryans: Aesthete

Maya: Builder

Romans: Expansionist

Medieval

Aztecs: Militarist

Byzantines: Merchant

English: Agrarian

Franks: Aesthete

Ghanaians: Merchant

Khmer: Builder

Mongols: Militarist

Norsemen: Militarist

Teutons: Expansionist

Umayyads: Scientist

Early Modern

Dutch: Merchant

Edo Japanese: Aesthete

Haudenosaunee: Agrarian

Joseon: Scientist

Ming: Aesthete

Mughals: Builder

Ottomans: Expansionist

Poles: Militarist

Spanish: Expansionist

Venetians: Merchant

Industrial

Austro-Hungarians: Aesthete

British: Expansionist

French: Scientist

Germans: Militarist

Italians: Aesthete

Mexicans: Agrarian

Persians: Builder

Russians: Expansionist

Siamese: Builder

Zulu: Militarist

Contemporary