The Escape from Tarkov community is imploding with issues including bans, game performance, and cheaters

Players are struggling to find a reason to play Escape from Tarkov as the game is swarmed with cheaters in nearly every match, on top of performance issues and unfair bans.

The first page of the Escape from Tarkov subreddit is filled with multiple posts showing how much the game’s community feels dishearted at the moment and has essentially given up unless the developer Battlestate Games makes some big changes to the game.

One Redditor said they tried running Lighthouse tasks during the night and won’t try again because the game had multiple people cheating. Another Redditor agreed with the situation and explained that there’s no point in grinding Escape from Tarkov because you essentially get targeted by cheaters once you get better gear.

On top of the cheating problems, players are also running into multiple performance issues as Battlestate Games is seemingly not optimizing the game alongside the new content that gets added. One player said it’s getting “punished” for playing Escape from Tarkov because of all the stutter, frame drops, connection issues, and bad audio.

Other players are also feeling unsafe as Battlestate Games is apparently banning users without explaining why just because some streamers apparently tell the developers to ban them if they feel these people are cheating. “And now, we even can’t be sure one day we will shoot someone who will get us on the naughty list,” one Redditor said.

Battlestate Games hasn’t put out an official statement about any of the critics made in Escape from Tarkov‘s subreddit over the course of the past 24 hours. The last time the game’s official Twitter account was updated was on Jan. 11. and the last time the blog was updated was after New Year’s eve.