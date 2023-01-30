Epic’s wrestling battle royale could be tapping out after just 6 months

Just months after its release, Rumbleverse, the wrestling-themed battle-royale title by Epic Games, is rumored to be shutting down.

As per games journalist and industry insider Tom Henderson today, the game will be shutting down at the end of February. He didn’t provide any details about his claims but Henderson mentioned in a reply that the game will be delisted from stores beginning Jan. 30 when he was asked about the source of the news.

Epic Games' Rumbleverse will be shutting down at the end of February. pic.twitter.com/xsMZWVzA0u — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 30, 2023

Me. I think store delistings start today. So there's probably an announcement coming. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 30, 2023

There’s still no official announcement confirming Henderson’s claims. But if this does come to fruition, it will make Rumbleverse’s run very short, since it was just released on August 2022. The game is still available in the Epic Games store at the moment of the writing and is still playable for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Rumbleverse is a live-service game and became an instant hit when it first launched. It’s not the typical battle-royale game where players will use guns and various forms of firearms to survive. Instead, the characters use melee moves such as punching, kicking, and elbow drops for combat, as well as melee weapons like baseball bats, broomsticks, chairs, and more. Up to 40 players can play during a match and are dropped to the field known as Grapital City.

“This city was built to celebrate the glorious traditions of melee combat – and you’re invited,” the game’s official description reads. “Create a unique champion. Get shot out of a cannon. Smash crates to find upgrades. Pick a fight and battle to the last.”