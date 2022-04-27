Elden Ring’s 1.04.1 update mercifully fixes Malenia’s bugged self-heal

Elden Ring update 1.04.1 is available to download on all platforms now and it fixes a bug that made the game’s hardest boss fight somehow even harder, nigh impossible to defeat.

The minor update fixes a major problem with the optional boss fight with Malenia, Blade of Miquella. The solo Scarlet Rot bladedancer, already considered by many to be one of the most difficult battles in all of the FromSoftware “Soulsborne” games, inadvertently got buffed with a bug in the game’s most recent patch.

A hotfix patch for #ELDENRING is available today.



Please update your game to version 1.04.1 in order to use multiplayer features.



A list of changes is available here: https://t.co/lWA3ucUwLp — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 27, 2022

The bug, illustrated in the video below, cropped up with the recent 1.04 update that was deployed last week. Since that update, Malenia was using her incredibly strong self-heal without dealing any damage at all, meaning she was borderline impossible to take down unless you melted her HP bar with quickness.

Normally, Malenia is able to heal herself by dealing damage to the player, summons, or Spirit Ashes, which makes summoning a gamble in the difficult battle. Without having to make any contact, though, she began to illustrate the “true horror” she mentions before the second phase of her fight.

Thankfully, Elden Ring players now only have to worry about Malenia’s default self-healing ability and her astoundingly powerful Waterfowl attack, which never seems to end and always seems to deal damage with its large hitbox.

The update also fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times and squashed another bug with the Cerulean Hidden Tear Crystal Tear for the Flask of Wondrous Physick item.

The full list of the update notes can be found below.

Bug fixes