Here are the notes and updates for Elden Ring Patch 1.07.1

Elden Ring has been constantly updating and keeping its game fresh so that newer players can have the best experience possible while keeping the game competitive for veterans of the genre. The recent 1.07 patch added a lot of new balance updates to overpowered abilities while making the game viable for PvP, which is arguably where the most imbalance existed.

Two weeks after the massive 1.07 patch dropped, FromSoftware added a new 1.07.1 update with the aim of fixing a bug that sprouted up with a certain Incantation. Inescapable Frenzy was plagued with a bug where its FP consumption was not reduced even though that change was included in Patch 1.07. This made the spell cost just as much as before and the effect was felt in PvP play.

Another major balance change that didn’t translate well was that of a certain Ash of War that was very popular in the past. We are talking about Endure, this Ash of War had its effect duration reduced because the 1.07 patch made this ability too strong, beyond FromSoftware’s expectations. To balance it out, the Ash of War had its duration reduced, making it fairer to fight against in PvP.

These were the major changes in the 1.07.1 update which came with a couple of minor changes as well. All three of them are Incantations that needed to be fixed.

Black Blade: Missing follow-up attack in its chain. This isn’t addressed yet, but it will be in an upcoming update.

Missing follow-up attack in its chain. This isn’t addressed yet, but it will be in an upcoming update. Flame of the Fell God: The incantation couldn’t be charged properly. This was fixed in the patch.

The incantation couldn’t be charged properly. This was fixed in the patch. Gurranq’s Beast Claw: Similar to the previous entry, this incantation did not charge up and was fixed in this patch as well.

These are all of the updates included in this patch. There will be more hotfixes to come and we will keep you updated. You can find the entire patch notes here.