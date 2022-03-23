Elden Ring Patch 1.03.2 fixes Nepheli Loux’s questline, several glitches

A new update for Elden Ring has been revealed, and it’s set to go live today. It fixes a couple of bugs in the game, including one of the most interesting questlines in FromSoftware’s production, the Nepheli Loux one.

Some players have been reporting that they couldn’t progress forward in the questline. Although completing the tasks given by Nepheli Loux isn’t mandatory, it’s certainly a great way to boost your character’s stats. Once completed, the NPC will give you the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, which will strengthen armaments to +25. Nepheli Loux’s storyline should now be fixed and all players shouldn’t have a problem advancing forward.

Other fixes touch upon aspects of the game that were a pain for many players. Some players found themselves dying when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum, which is now repaired. The developers also fixed a bug that “prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect,” and one that would allow players to teleport other players to incorrect map coordinates.

Since its release on Feb. 25, Elden Ring has gained a massive player base thanks to its refreshing and rewarding gameplay. The game currently sits at 96 Metascore on Metacritic. It’s not surprising that the developers are launching patches as fast as they can, so players can enjoy their experience in the vast world of the Lands Between.