Elden Ring patch 1.0.3 nerfs Hoarfrost Stomp, Sword of Night and Flame, adds new NPCs

Some Elden Ring players will be disappointed to see their favorite cheese tactics have been patch out.

Elden Ring’s latest update 1.0.3 is now live on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam PC. The update not only fixes a ton of bugs plaguing the game but also adds in new elements to optimize the player experience.

In the March 16 patch notes, Bandai Namco detailed all the changes in the update, which include NPC additions, weapon changes, and other bug fixes.

The game’s new NPC is Jar-Bairn. Players will now find new quest phases for Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Hiaght, and Gatekeeper Gostoc. New summonable NPCs were also added to the game and the ability to mark and name NPCs on the map.

Mimic’s Veil will now be able to imitate more object patterns and also, new background music was added to the game as part of the patch.

The remainder of the changes in this patch were bug fixes and balancing updates. Many of these changes remedy “cheese tactics” that were previously available for players to exploit.

One of the biggest Elden Ring balancing changes is the nerf handed out to the Sword of Night and Flame, which will see its weapon skill damage decrease.

Players may be disappointed to hear that Hoarfrost Stomp has also had its damage decreased, while the cast time has been increased. Another cheese tactic that has been patched out was the weapon art bug with Erdtree Greatshield that would allow players to fire shots without taking any first.

#ELDENRING patch 1.03 is available now.https://t.co/M66YgJ6CFh



Please be sure to apply the patch to continue playing online. pic.twitter.com/69DCtvhnEt — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 17, 2022

You can check out all the Elden Ring balancing changes from March 16, as detailed by Bandai Namco, and other bug fixes on the official devs blog post here.