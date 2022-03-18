Elden Ring mod adds Thomas the Tank Engine to game

Elden Ring players can add the popular cartoon character Thomas the Tank Engine with a useful mod to turn one of the most annoying side bosses into a silly experience or ride him as a trusty steed.

Thomas the Tank Engine has been modded into dozens of games since players enjoy seeing the character in ridiculous situations. And now Elden Ring, the latest FromSoftware game, has also received the Thomas the Tank Engine treatment.

As reported by PC Gamer, a new Tree Sentinel Thomas Mod replaces the optional boss’ horse with Thomas the Tank Engine. The boss still functions the same way, but fighting Thomas the Tank Engine is less intimidating and fun. Just don’t expect an easier fight. Players can also ride Thomas the Tank Engine, replacing Torrent.

The Thomas the Tank Engine mod requires a bit more work than other mods and is not the easiest to install. If you’re unfamiliar with mods, consider other options to learn the process before attempting to install this mod, which only makes minimal changes.

This mod isn’t for everyone since it’s a stark departure from Elden Ring’s art style and design. But if you don’t mind disrupting the immersion, consider this fun mod to adjust one of the most challenging bosses in the early hours of the game.