Elden Ring has shipped over 16.6 million copies worldwide

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has now sold over 16 million units, according to the latest financial results from publisher Bandai Namco.

According to a translation, Bandai Namco’s report mentioned that a 34.1 percent increase in repeat sales was recorded by the company during the first quarter (April to June 2022) of the fiscal year ending in March 2023. The majority of this increase came from Elden Ring, specifically listing 16.6 million units sold worldwide.

“Although there were no major new titles released, repeat sales of worldwide titles such as “ELDEN RING” released in the previous term performed well,” a translation of Bandai Namco’s report reads. “The title has sold a total of 16.6 million copies worldwide. Repeat sales for the company as a whole increased 34.1% year on year to 10.9 million units.”

Bandai Namco also pointed out that its software sales increased by 13.7 percent year on year. This contributed to the overall sales of the company, amounting to almost $1.6 million during Q1, with over $328,000 listed as its operating profit, and over $379,000 for the ordinary profit. This makes up Bandai Namco’s profit for the quarter a total of over $2.7 million.

Market research company NPD Group even projected Elden Ring as the best-selling game this year. “Elden Ring will finish as 2022’s best-selling premium game in the U.S. market, marking only the 3rd time since 2009 that a Call of Duty franchise release does not lead the market,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said in a statement.