If you needed another reason to replay the game, this might be it.

Elden Ring was 2022’s breakout hit and despite entering its second year, there continue to be more reasons to play this masterpiece showing up each day. Reasons like the newly released first-person mod that will let you come face-to-face with the Lands Between’s most fearsome foes.

Announcing the release of the mod, creators The First Person Souls Project shared a stunning trailer highlighting some of Elden Ring’s most iconic places and characters from a seamless first-person perspective.

If you thought taking down Malenia was difficult in the traditional third-person perspective was hard then this looks to kick the difficulty up a notch adding yet another reason to replay the game.

As you’d expect, there is no way to play Elden Ring officially using your game as it comes. Thanks to this mod, however, PC gamers can get closer to the action than ever before.

How to play Elden Ring in first-person

To play Elden Ring in first-person you’ll need to start by heading to the First Person Souls Nexusmods page.

Like any other mod, this is not officially supported by FromSoftware and as such you should use it at your own risk. If you plan on trying this unique gameplay experience for yourself, however, then you can download the files from the page.

Instructions for installing the mod can be found on Nexusmods also under the description heading or at this link here. Included along with these is everything you need to know so you can uninstall should the first-person setting be a little too close to the action.

Image via FromSoftware

Elden Ring has turned one and with DLC on the way, it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. Hopefully, with the talented mod community behind the game, we’ll continue to see unique creations like this in the coming months.

Perhaps this could step one towards a VR Elden Ring experience? Who knows, but the game’s thriving modding community could not be headed in any more of a positive direction than it is now.