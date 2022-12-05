Elden Ring cracked glowing blue statues: How to break them and what’s inside?

We are almost a year out from the initial release of Elden Ring. FromSoftware’s best-selling game boasts an open-world setting the likes of which have never been seen in any of the previous Soulsborne games. With the grand scope of the world and the long-running underlying story within, Elden Ring has tons of secrets just waiting to be discovered.

While most of these secrets have already been uncovered, some are not as easy. A perfect example is the glowing statues you find in various regions around the Lands Between. Since they are cracked and glowing inside, it is implied that there should be a way to break them open to reach whatever is inside them. Even though they may be in plain sight, there is no conceivable way to find out what lies inside them, at least not immediately.

How to find out what’s inside a glowing statue

These cracked statues that glow with a blue hue are encountered pretty early in the game, in Limgrave in fact. If previous Souls games are any indication, breaking these open would simply be a matter of hitting them hard enough with a powerful weapon or a spell capable of doing so. Unfortunately, it is not so simple in Elden Ring. These statues can only be broken open using a specific method.

Image via FromSoftware

Unlike earlier games with similar mechanics, in Elden Ring, you will need the help of a not-so-friendly entity in the environment around you to break open these statues. Depending on the region you find these statues in, there are different enemies that can do the job. Reliably so, the bigger the enemy, the better your chances are to break them.

If we start off with the glowing statue at Limgrave, it would be ideal to bait in a Giant Troll enemy for this. Simply gain the attention of a Troll nearby by hitting it with a spell or weapon and make it chase you back to the statue. The enraged troll will swing wildly to get at you and destroy the statue in the process. This is by far the simplest way of dealing with these statues.

Depending on the area, different enemies can serve as a substitution for the same as well. Simply find the biggest enemy in the area and lure it back to the statue while you bait an attack. Dodge at the last moment and get your cracked glowing statue open. The reward for breaking open these statues is a variety of smithing stones. The higher level the area is, the better will be your quality of smithing stones and as any Elden Ring player knows, you can never have too many smithing stones on hand.