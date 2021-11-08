Elden Ring console specs revealed

Fans patiently awaiting the release of Elden Ring can now see how the upcoming title will run on their PC or console.

As reported by Shinobi602, the brand manager at Untold Tales, the Elden Ring specs and compatibility page can now be found on the official Bandai Namco website. The page breaks down the maximum resolution, framerate, and HDR and Raytracing support for all supported consoles and PC.

PC players can run Elden Ring at a maximum resolution of 3840x2160P and up to 60 FPS. HDR and Raytracing are both supported, although Raytracing support will be implemented via a patch.

Console players will have different experiences based on which version of a console they own. The base PlayStation 4 has a max resolution of 1292x1080p and up to 30 FPS, while the PS4 Pro has a max resolution of 3200x1800p. The PS5 has a max resolution of 3840x2160p and up to 60 FPS. All three versions support HDR, while the PS5 is the only version with Raytracing support.

Xbox owners can expect a similar breakdown. The base Xbox One and Xbox One S can run Elden Ring at a maximum resolution of 1600x900p and up to 30 FPS. But this version doesn’t support HDR or Raytracing. The Xbox One X has a max resolution of 2840x2160p and up to 30 FPS. It also supports HDR but not Raytracing. The Xbox Series S has a max resolution of 2560x1440p and up to 60 FPS, while the Xbox Series X has a max resolution of 3840x2160p and up to 60 FPS. Both versions support HDR, although only the Xbox Series X supports Raytracing.

The PlayStation version of Elden Ring can be ported between generations, though the PS5 version can’t be ported to the PS4. Xbox players can port the game between generations without issue.

Elden Ring is scheduled to be released on Feb. 25, 2022.