Earn a free Smite skin right now through Alienware Arena

Regardless of how people feel about Smite, one thing is nearly inarguable: The game has amazing skins.

Right now, thanks to a cross-promotion with Alienware Arena, you can earn a free Hercules skin in Smite.

Divine Deities!



We have partnered up with @Alienware to give away some divine Hi-Rez swag!



You can log in with your Alienware Arena account today & claim the Cosmic Conqueror Hercules Skin: https://t.co/0ziUwzYoZu pic.twitter.com/pGvlIalh38 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) July 9, 2021

Cosmic Conqueror Hercules is available for free thanks to a promotion with Alienware Arena. If you’re unfamiliar with Alienware Arena, then signing up isn’t a horrible idea. Even outside of Smite, Alienware Arena often runs promotions similar to this one for a plethora of games. Signing up for an account is completely free, so there’s no need to bust out the debit card.

To claim the new Cosmic Conqueror Hercules skin, you’ll need to sign up for an Alienware Arena account, assuming you don’t have one already. Once you’re on the Alienware Arena website, click the profile icon in the upper right-hand corner. There, you’ll be prompted to either log in or sign up.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be sent an email to confirm your credentials. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to log in. Then, click on the Hi-Rez Studios icon on the home page. There, you’ll be able to start the process of claiming your fresh new Cosmic Conqueror Hercules skin.

In just four days, the new Stranger Things battle pass will debut in Smite. Snag Cosmic Conqueror Hercules now so that you can grind out the upcoming rewards in style. The promotion appears to be for today only, so act fast.

Head over to the Alienware Arena website to get linked up and start using Cosmic Conqueror Hercules right now.