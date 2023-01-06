Earn a free battle pass and more through Smite’s 10-year celebration event

If you’ve been playing Smite since its launch, it’s probably hard to believe the game has been around for 10 long years.

To help celebrate this feat, Hi-Rez is giving away a plethora of in-game goodies for free.

Our Year 10 Celebration has officially begun in SMITE!



Log in and play 10 games to earn an Unlimited Skin Chest, Free Battle Pass (or 10 levels), and more!



Check out our post for all the details!



🎉https://t.co/R3HVpPZDC3 pic.twitter.com/tD37r8rABQ — SMITE (@SMITEGame) January 6, 2023

If you play Smite regularly, this deal is a certified banger. Between now and Jan. 23, if you play 10 games of Smite, you will unlock a ton of rewards. If you play Smite regularly, you’ll probably have this done in less than a few days.

For completing your 10 games, you’ll earn a free battle pass, a free unlimited skin choice (the most desired skins in the game), 40 free boosters, as well as 10 free Gods. Though a large number of players already have the ultimate God pack, the 10 free Gods will be great for anyone who doesn’t. Unlimited skins are oftentimes the most expensive and hardest to acquire skins in the game.

Players who already own the battle pass will instead receive 10 levels worth of progression. Since you’ll also get a ton of boosters, many of which will likely be battle pass point boosters, you shouldn’t have any problem grinding out your free pass.

Smite’s original open beta came on Jan. 24, 2013. That means in a few short weeks, the game will have been available to the public for a legitimate 10 years. Originally debuting on Windows, Smite branched out over time and is now available on every major video gaming platform. If you were heading into the Smite open beta all those years ago, you probably never imagined one day you could play the game on a Nintendo handheld.

You can head into Smite right now to start stacking your 10 games.