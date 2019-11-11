Earn a $10 Epic Games Coupon during this week’s Creator Appreciation Event

Fans can now show support for their favorite content creators—and make some money, too.

Epic Games is offering a $10 coupon to fans who purchase eligible games in support of their favorite content creators. The company revealed the limited-time event on its website today, explaining that it launched today and will end on Nov. 18 at 10am CT.

Screengrab via Epic Games

“During the Creator Appreciation Event, you can earn one $10 Epic Coupon, or the equivalent value in your currency, when you purchase an eligible game priced at $14.99 or above on the Epic Games Store and input your favorite Creator’s Tag at checkout,” Epic said. “The $10 Epic Coupon will be automatically applied to your next qualified purchase on the Epic Games Store.”

The Support-A-Creator program was built to allow companies and fans to show appreciation for their most-cherished content creators. During Epic’s event, video game developers will give a portion of their profits to the creators inputted by the community.

While the typical revenue share is five percent, a number of developers have increased their donation to celebrate the event. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Untitled Goose Game developers, for example, will now offer 20 percent revenue share with its content creators.

Fans will have until April 30, 2020 to redeem the Epic Coupon before it expires. Only one coupon will be doled out per account.