EA reveals first look at Star Wars: Squadrons

EA games gave fans a first look of what Star Wars: Squadrons will look like when it releases this October.

Taking starfighter battles in Star Wars to a whole new level beyond Battlefront II, Star Wars: Squadrons has both a single-player story mode and multiplayer modes. The story takes place after Return of the Jedi, in which a player will create one of two pilots that are Imperial or Rebel.

Upon completing the single-player mode, players can advance to compete in two multiplayer modes: Dogfight and Fleet Battles. Flying in a squadron of five, players complete objectives in Fleet Battles and seek to dominate over other squadrons in Dogfight.

Skill level plays a major role in Star Wars: Squadrons, allowing players to shift shields from rear to front or pull off fancy Ace moves. Over 50 components can be added to four classes of either Rebel or Imperial ships, increasing skill level and challenges.

Set to release on Oct. 2, Star Wars: Squadrons is available for pre-order now, offering players a number of ship and pilot skins for free. The EA game will also be available cross-platform, allowing PC, console, and VR players to compete with and against each other.