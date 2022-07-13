EA responds to ‘cracked’ Skate 4 playtest leak

EA has provided a statement in response to the ‘cracked’ version of the Skate 4 playtest being illegally released online.

“We’re aware of an earlier version of the game that has been distributed without our authorization,” EA said. “This build is from September 2021 and was never intended for external use.”

The company also encouraged fans “to be careful when downloading files from unknown sources” despite EA’s understanding for fans who are “excited to get into the game.” Playtesting of Skate 4 began on July 5, although some players illegally downloaded the playtest and distributed it online, which EA said is against its terms of service.

Videos showing some of the gameplay available in the playtest for Skate 4 also emerged online last week. These also followed another alleged clip of the game, which was leaked in April. Known game insiders Jeff Grubb and Tom Henderson re-uploaded the video after it was deleted in its original source. Grubb called it a clip showing the feel of the game, while Henderson named the map seen on the video as Fun Town.

The playtest for Skate 4 is still ongoing. Players who would like to participate should first have an EA account. There is still no guarantee if you will be selected to try the game since EA will handpick everyone who will be part of the playtest. You can visit the studio’s official playtesting registration website to know more.