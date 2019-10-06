EA leaks personal information of 1,600 FIFA 2020 Global Series players

Electronic Arts has confirmed that it accidentally leaked the personal information of approximately 1,600 players who are competing in the FIFA 2020 Global Series. Registration for the event opened on Thursday, Oct. 3, but was quickly taken down after the company realized the mistake.

“At approximately 1pm UK time, we announced the registration portal page for the EA Sports FIFA 20 Global Series,” EA said, “Shortly after, we learned that some players trying to register were seeing the information of other players who had already signed-up through the registration page.”

EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter An update on the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series registration page issue from October 3.

EA was able to take down the page after 30 minutes and said that it found the cause of the problem. People were, however, able to see the information of all the other contenders, including their email, date of birth, EA username, and country of residence.

Finally, EA said that the signups will be opening once more in the coming days and that it is confident that the same issue won’t happen twice—but it wouldn’t be surprising if people were a bit hesitant to sign on again. It is an unfortunate situation that has occurred for those involved, even though “players privacy and security are of the utmost importance to [EA].”

FIFA 20 has been one of EA’s most popular titles since its release two weeks ago on Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Global Series was one of the most anticipated tournaments of the game and should pick up steam once all the issues are figured out.