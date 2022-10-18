EA is shutting down online services for Mirror’s Edge and other games next year

EA is shutting down online services for four games next year, including Mirror’s Edge, NBA Jam: On Fire Edition, Shank 2, and Gatling Gears. The server shutdowns will take place on Jan. 19, 2023.

Trueachievements first picked up on the server shutdowns earlier today and noted that two achievements in NBA Jam: On Fire Edition would be affected since they would no longer be achievable without a connection to game servers.

Some players are also not taking chances with Mirror’s Edge Time Trials being unavailable after the server shutdown and completing those achievements before Jan. 19.

These aren’t the only games that are suffering from server shut downs in the near future; several other games are set to experience the same fate at an earlier date. Army of Two: The 40th Day, and Army of Two: The Devil’s Cartel are both closing online services on Oct. 20.

On Nov. 9, three Command & Conquer games and Mercenaries 2: World in Flames are getting server shutdowns, and on Nov. 30, Onrush will close its online doors.

Most players who want to boot up these games won’t have much of an issue in their playthroughs. They are all mostly experienced offline anyway, and only have a few online features such as a leaderboard, online game mode, or achievement tied to online game modes.

Although some players may be upset by the shut downs, EA typically only takes its servers down when fewer than one percent of peak online players are actively playing the game across all EA titles.

Those who have earned in-game items from online game modes will retain their digital goodies and currency, although it may affect how much they are able to get in the future.