Don’t let Starfield distract you, Bethesda’s last release is really, truly dead

Yeah, space is super cool, but did you all know that Bethesda published another big game only months before Starfield? Well, even if you did know you’re probably not playing it, because Redfall is officially dead today… on Steam at least.

At the time of writing, I can count the number of players currently enjoying, or at least trying to enjoy, Redfall on PC on one hand, and according to SteamDB, its daily player count isn’t much better. On Oct. 5 the most people that were playing the game on PC was 35. That is an extremely low number for a title that arrived only in May.

Of course, it wouldn’t be fair not to recognize that the game is available to play with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox and PC, so there are probably a few more players getting on the action that way. Regardless, the numbers don’t look great.

The nail in Redfall’s coffin looked to be all but secured following its disastrous launch, however, Bethesda has been adamant it plans on revitalizing this mess instead of just giving up completely. Last month they promised a boost to 60 FPS among other improvements that they expect will make a more enjoyable experience.

In fact, Bethesda thinks the game will live on Game Pass for the next decade—but we are left wondering, who’s going to be playing it?

Let’s get real, there’s one Bethesda release people actually care about this year and that’s Starfield. Despite its issues, the BGS project has definitely survived the pitfalls Redfall fell victim to and seemingly excelled in popularity.

Perhaps with the changes Bethesda is promising, Redfall can do a massive 180 and wind up bringing the publisher even a slither of the success Starfield has enjoyed. For those five Redfall gamers left standing on PC, please let us know when the game gets good.

